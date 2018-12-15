Aecom (ACM) Given Hold Rating at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group restated their hold rating on shares of Aecom (NYSE:ACM) in a research report report published on Wednesday. They currently have a $30.00 price objective on the construction company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Aecom from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, October 4th. ValuEngine upgraded Aecom from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. UBS Group set a $40.00 price target on Aecom and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 13th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Aecom from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a buy rating and issued a $36.00 price target (down from $41.00) on shares of Aecom in a research note on Monday, November 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Aecom presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $36.75.

ACM stock opened at $27.91 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a market cap of $4.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.65. Aecom has a 1-year low of $27.73 and a 1-year high of $39.90.

Aecom (NYSE:ACM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 12th. The construction company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.27 billion. Aecom had a return on equity of 10.16% and a net margin of 0.68%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Aecom will post 2.72 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Lara Poloni sold 1,607 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.49, for a total value of $52,211.43. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,288 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,337.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its position in shares of Aecom by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 14,139,854 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $461,808,000 after acquiring an additional 204,643 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Aecom by 49,559.6% during the 3rd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,166,007 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $38,082,000 after acquiring an additional 1,163,659 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Aecom by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,139,854 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $461,808,000 after acquiring an additional 204,643 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Aecom by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 381,649 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $12,465,000 after acquiring an additional 19,998 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Aecom by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 249,526 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,150,000 after acquiring an additional 2,857 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.84% of the company’s stock.

Aecom Company Profile

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, engages in designing, building, financing, and operating infrastructure assets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Design and Consulting Services (DCS), Construction Services (CS), Management Services (MS), and AECOM Capital (ACAP). The DCS segment provides planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, program management, and construction management services for industrial, commercial, institutional, and government clients, such as transportation, facilities, environmental, and energy/power markets.

