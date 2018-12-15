AEGON (AEG) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

AEGON (NYSE:AEG) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $5.00.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AEG. Bank of America upgraded AEGON from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $5.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine lowered AEGON from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 23rd. Finally, ABN Amro upgraded AEGON from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 10th.

Get AEGON alerts:

Shares of AEGON stock opened at $4.75 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.89 billion, a PE ratio of 5.65 and a beta of 1.08. AEGON has a one year low of $4.74 and a one year high of $7.48.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its position in shares of AEGON by 18.6% in the third quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 37,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 5,811 shares during the last quarter. Dodge & Cox increased its position in shares of AEGON by 1.4% in the third quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 107,339,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $690,193,000 after acquiring an additional 1,522,608 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AEGON in the third quarter valued at about $163,000. Stevens Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of AEGON in the third quarter valued at about $108,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of AEGON by 16.3% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,174,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,555,000 after acquiring an additional 164,603 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.44% of the company’s stock.

AEGON Company Profile

Aegon N.V. provides life insurance, pensions, and asset management services. It offers life and protection products, such as traditional and universal life insurance products, as well as employer, endowment, term, and whole life insurance products; and supplemental health, accidental death and dismemberment insurance, critical illness, cancer treatment, credit/disability, income protection, travel, and long-term care insurance products.

Further Reading: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for AEGON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AEGON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.