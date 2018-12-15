AeroVironment (AVAV) Upgraded by ValuEngine to “Buy”

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) was upgraded by ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Saturday.

AVAV has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AeroVironment from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $88.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 3rd. BidaskClub lowered shares of AeroVironment from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 22nd. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of AeroVironment from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 6th. Drexel Hamilton restated a “hold” rating on shares of AeroVironment in a research note on Friday, November 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of AeroVironment from $52.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.80.

AVAV opened at $75.41 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.24. AeroVironment has a fifty-two week low of $41.60 and a fifty-two week high of $121.32.

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 29th. The aerospace company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.13. AeroVironment had a net margin of 15.31% and a return on equity of 10.37%. The firm had revenue of $72.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.54 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share. AeroVironment’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that AeroVironment will post 1.28 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. IMS Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of AeroVironment in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in shares of AeroVironment by 13.0% during the third quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 5,085 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $570,000 after acquiring an additional 584 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC increased its stake in shares of AeroVironment by 7.4% during the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 13,242 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,485,000 after acquiring an additional 914 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of AeroVironment by 113.2% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,527 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $181,000 after acquiring an additional 1,342 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of AeroVironment during the third quarter valued at approximately $170,000. Institutional investors own 83.79% of the company’s stock.

AeroVironment Company Profile

AeroVironment, Inc designs, develops, produces, supports, and operates a portfolio of products and services for government agencies and businesses. The company offers unmanned aircraft systems (UAS) and related services primarily to organizations within the U.S. Department of Defense and to international allied governments; and tactical missile systems and related services to organizations within the U.S.

