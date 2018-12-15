AFLAC (AFL) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AFLAC (NYSE:AFL) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research currently has $48.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Aflac is posied to grow from recovery in its Japan segment led by a change in business mix. Its U.S. segment should continue to perform strongly. A lower tax rate would aid its margins. A solid balance sheet with disciplined capital management is another positive. Strong earnings guidance also instills investors' confidence in the company. Its margins should also gain from a lower effective tax rate as a result of tax reform. The company's stock has outperformed its industry in a year's time. However, increasing expenses, foreign exchange volatility are some of the concerns.”

A number of other brokerages have also commented on AFL. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of AFLAC from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 13th. ValuEngine lowered shares of AFLAC from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of AFLAC in a research report on Wednesday, October 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of AFLAC from $49.00 to $45.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. AFLAC presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $48.08.

Shares of NYSE AFL opened at $44.61 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.12, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.96. AFLAC has a 1 year low of $41.41 and a 1 year high of $48.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

AFLAC (NYSE:AFL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $5.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.57 billion. AFLAC had a net margin of 21.51% and a return on equity of 12.85%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that AFLAC will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 21st were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 20th. AFLAC’s payout ratio is 30.59%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. IMS Capital Management purchased a new position in AFLAC during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH purchased a new position in AFLAC during the third quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in AFLAC during the third quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in AFLAC during the third quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation purchased a new position in AFLAC during the third quarter valued at approximately $131,000. 66.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AFLAC

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiary, American Family Life Assurance Company of Columbus, provides voluntary supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers voluntary supplemental insurance products, including cancer plans, general medical indemnity plans, medical/sickness riders, care plans, living benefit life plans, ordinary life insurance plans, and annuities in Japan.

