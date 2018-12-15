Africa Energy Corp (CVE:AFE) shares traded up 7.7% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.21 and last traded at C$0.21. 235,152 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 39% from the average session volume of 169,519 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.20.

WARNING: This report was first reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this report on another website, it was stolen and republished in violation of United States & international trademark and copyright legislation. The legal version of this report can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/15/africa-energy-afe-trading-7-7-higher.html.

Africa Energy Company Profile (CVE:AFE)

Africa Energy Corp. operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company in the Republic of South Africa. It holds a 90% interest in the offshore Exploration Right for Block 2B that covers an area of 4,360 square kilometers located in the west coast of South Africa; 30% interest in the Petroleum Exploration License 37 that covers an area of 17,295 square kilometers located in the northern Namibian offshore region; and 4.9% interest in the Block 11B/12B covering an area of approximately 18,734 square kilometers located in the Outeniqua Basin of the southern coast of South Africa.

Featured Article: Investing strategies using the yield curve

Receive News & Ratings for Africa Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Africa Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.