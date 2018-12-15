AgeX Therapeutics (AGE) Short Interest Up ∞ in November

AgeX Therapeutics (NYSE:AGE) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 474,012 shares, an increase of ∞ from the November 15th total of 0 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 212,225 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.2 days.
NYSE:AGE opened at $3.55 on Friday. AgeX Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $1.13 and a 12 month high of $5.95.
AgeX Therapeutics Company Profile
AgeX Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for age-related degenerative diseases in the United Stated. The company is developing AGEX-BAT1 and AGEX-VASC1, which are cell-based approaches in the preclinical stage of development to correct metabolic imbalances in aging; and to restore vascular support in ischemic tissues.
