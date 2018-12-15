Agree Realty Co. (ADC) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.56

Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, December 4th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 21st will be given a dividend of 0.555 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, January 4th. This represents a $2.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 20th. This is a positive change from Agree Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54.

Agree Realty has raised its dividend payment by an average of 5.6% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 5 years. Agree Realty has a payout ratio of 77.6% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Research analysts expect Agree Realty to earn $3.08 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.22 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 72.1%.

ADC opened at $59.87 on Friday. Agree Realty has a 1-year low of $43.74 and a 1-year high of $63.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 0.13.

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.10. Agree Realty had a return on equity of 6.46% and a net margin of 44.17%. The business had revenue of $37.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.97 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Agree Realty will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on ADC shares. Jefferies Financial Group set a $58.00 price objective on Agree Realty and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 17th. ValuEngine lowered Agree Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 19th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Agree Realty from $59.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 10th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Agree Realty from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Agree Realty from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.13.

In other Agree Realty news, COO Laith Hermiz sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total value of $203,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 28,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,643,024. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Agree Realty Company Profile

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading retail tenants. As of September 30, 2018, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 520 properties, located in 45 states and containing approximately 10.0 million square feet of gross leasable space.

