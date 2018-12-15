Air Lease Corp (AL) Insider Steven F. Udvar-Hazy Acquires 2,000 Shares

Air Lease Corp (NYSE:AL) insider Steven F. Udvar-Hazy bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $35.77 per share, for a total transaction of $71,540.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 947,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,898,585.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

AL stock opened at $33.28 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.83. Air Lease Corp has a 1 year low of $33.28 and a 1 year high of $50.70.

Air Lease (NYSE:AL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The transportation company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $450.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $443.01 million. Air Lease had a return on equity of 11.44% and a net margin of 51.81%. Air Lease’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.50 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Air Lease Corp will post 4.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 13th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 12th. This is a positive change from Air Lease’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Air Lease’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.25%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Air Lease by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 71,283 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,270,000 after acquiring an additional 2,513 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its position in shares of Air Lease by 4,900.4% during the 3rd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 13,901 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 13,623 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Air Lease by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 133,980 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,147,000 after acquiring an additional 15,014 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Air Lease by 327.3% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 50,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,294,000 after acquiring an additional 72,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baker Avenue Asset Management LP raised its position in shares of Air Lease by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 25,433 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,167,000 after acquiring an additional 1,583 shares in the last quarter. 88.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. ValuEngine lowered Air Lease from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Zacks Investment Research raised Air Lease from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday. Barclays set a $50.00 price target on Air Lease and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price target on shares of Air Lease in a research report on Friday, November 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Air Lease from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.59.

Air Lease Company Profile

Air Lease Corporation, an aircraft leasing company, engages in the purchase and leasing of commercial jet transport aircraft to airlines worldwide. The company also sells aircraft from its operating lease portfolio to third parties, including other leasing companies, financial services companies, and airlines.

