AK Steel Holding Co. (AKS) Shares Bought by MML Investors Services LLC

MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in AK Steel Holding Co. (NYSE:AKS) by 105.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,343 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,037 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in AK Steel were worth $124,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AKS. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new stake in AK Steel in the second quarter worth $289,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in AK Steel in the second quarter worth $866,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in AK Steel by 2.2% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 790,942 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,433,000 after acquiring an additional 16,667 shares during the period. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in AK Steel by 12.1% in the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,266,504 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,837,000 after acquiring an additional 244,247 shares during the period. Finally, Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in AK Steel by 9.5% in the second quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 2,481,109 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,768,000 after acquiring an additional 215,000 shares during the period. 65.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Roger K. Newport purchased 10,000 shares of AK Steel stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.03 per share, for a total transaction of $30,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 461,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,397,729.91. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AKS opened at $2.58 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $833.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.32, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 2.71. AK Steel Holding Co. has a 12-month low of $2.56 and a 12-month high of $6.80.

AK Steel (NYSE:AKS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. AK Steel had a return on equity of 45.52% and a net margin of 0.67%. On average, equities analysts predict that AK Steel Holding Co. will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on AKS. Zacks Investment Research lowered AK Steel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley set a $5.00 price target on AK Steel and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 7th. ValuEngine lowered AK Steel from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on AK Steel in a research note on Thursday, October 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $5.00 price target for the company. Finally, Clarkson Capital upgraded AK Steel from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. AK Steel currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.24.

AK Steel Profile

AK Steel Holding Corporation, through its subsidiary, AK Steel Corporation, produces flat-rolled carbon, stainless, and electrical steels, and tubular products in the United States and internationally. It produces flat-rolled carbon steel products, including coated, cold-rolled, and hot-rolled carbon steel products; grain-oriented specialty stainless and electrical steels; and carbon and stainless steel tubing products.

