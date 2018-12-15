Akzo Nobel (AKZOY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eight research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Akzo Nobel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 22nd. Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of Akzo Nobel in a research report on Thursday, November 29th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Akzo Nobel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Akzo Nobel in a research report on Monday, September 24th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Akzo Nobel from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 26th.

AKZOY stock opened at $26.31 on Friday. Akzo Nobel has a 52 week low of $26.28 and a 52 week high of $33.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market cap of $20.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 0.99.

Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 17th. The basic materials company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter. Akzo Nobel had a net margin of 9.76% and a return on equity of 9.48%. The business had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Akzo Nobel will post 0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Akzo Nobel Company Profile

Akzo Nobel N.V. operates as a paints and coatings company in the Netherlands and internationally. The company operates through Decorative Paints and Performance Coatings segments. It provides decorative paints, including paints, lacquers, and varnishes; mixing machines, color concepts, and training courses for the building and renovation industry; and specialty coatings for metal, wood, and other building materials.

