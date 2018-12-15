Alamo Group (ALG) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $76.63

Shares of Alamo Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALG) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $76.63 and last traded at $77.44, with a volume of 1156 shares. The stock had previously closed at $77.82.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ALG. Sidoti upgraded shares of Alamo Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Alamo Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 26th.

Get Alamo Group alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $909.37 million, a P/E ratio of 16.44 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 4.27, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Alamo Group (NYSE:ALG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75. Alamo Group had a net margin of 6.04% and a return on equity of 13.85%. The firm had revenue of $257.57 million during the quarter.

In related news, Director Roderick R. Baty purchased 2,000 shares of Alamo Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $76.32 per share, for a total transaction of $152,640.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 18,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,381,697.28. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.48% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Interstate Bank bought a new stake in Alamo Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Alamo Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $166,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new stake in Alamo Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $210,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Alamo Group by 39.0% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,838 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 796 shares during the period. Finally, Kalos Management Inc. bought a new stake in Alamo Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $515,000. Institutional investors own 91.85% of the company’s stock.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This article was first reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this article on another domain, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. & international trademark and copyright legislation. The original version of this article can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/15/alamo-group-alg-reaches-new-52-week-low-at-76-63.html.

Alamo Group Company Profile (NYSE:ALG)

Alamo Group Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services agricultural and infrastructure maintenance equipment for governmental and industrial use worldwide. It operates in three segments: Industrial, Agricultural, and European. The company offers hydraulically-powered and tractor-mounted mowers, including boom-mounted mowers; cutters for heavy-duty and intensive use applications; and heavy duty tractors-and truck-mounted mowing, and vegetation maintenance equipment and parts.

Read More: What is a Candlestick Chart?

Receive News & Ratings for Alamo Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alamo Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.