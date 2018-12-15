Alamo Group (ALG) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $76.63

Shares of Alamo Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALG) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $76.63 and last traded at $77.44, with a volume of 1156 shares. The stock had previously closed at $77.82.
A number of brokerages have recently commented on ALG. Sidoti upgraded shares of Alamo Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Alamo Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 26th.
The company has a market capitalization of $909.37 million, a P/E ratio of 16.44 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 4.27, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.
Alamo Group (NYSE:ALG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75. Alamo Group had a net margin of 6.04% and a return on equity of 13.85%. The firm had revenue of $257.57 million during the quarter.
In related news, Director Roderick R. Baty purchased 2,000 shares of Alamo Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $76.32 per share, for a total transaction of $152,640.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 18,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,381,697.28. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.48% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Interstate Bank bought a new stake in Alamo Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Alamo Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $166,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new stake in Alamo Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $210,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Alamo Group by 39.0% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,838 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 796 shares during the period. Finally, Kalos Management Inc. bought a new stake in Alamo Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $515,000. Institutional investors own 91.85% of the company’s stock.
Alamo Group Company Profile (NYSE:ALG)
Alamo Group Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services agricultural and infrastructure maintenance equipment for governmental and industrial use worldwide. It operates in three segments: Industrial, Agricultural, and European. The company offers hydraulically-powered and tractor-mounted mowers, including boom-mounted mowers; cutters for heavy-duty and intensive use applications; and heavy duty tractors-and truck-mounted mowing, and vegetation maintenance equipment and parts.
