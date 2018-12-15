Alamos Gold (AGI) Downgraded by Desjardins to “Hold”

Alamos Gold (TSE:AGI) (NYSE:AGI) was downgraded by stock analysts at Desjardins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday. Desjardins also issued estimates for Alamos Gold’s Q4 2018 earnings at $0.03 EPS and FY2018 earnings at $0.08 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on Alamos Gold from C$13.00 to C$11.50 in a research report on Thursday, October 18th. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$11.50 price objective on shares of Alamos Gold in a research note on Thursday, September 6th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Alamos Gold from C$11.00 to C$10.00 in a research note on Friday, October 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Alamos Gold from C$7.50 to C$7.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 7th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price objective on Alamos Gold from C$12.50 to C$10.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$9.75.

TSE AGI opened at C$3.98 on Thursday. Alamos Gold has a 12 month low of C$3.88 and a 12 month high of C$8.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 3.33 and a quick ratio of 2.03.

In other Alamos Gold news, Director John Mccluskey acquired 5,000 shares of Alamos Gold stock in a transaction on Monday, September 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$5.80 per share, for a total transaction of C$29,000.00.

Alamos Gold Company Profile

Alamos Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of gold deposits in North America. It also explores for silver and precious metals. The company holds interests in the Young-Davidson mine, which includes contiguous mineral leases and claims totaling 11,000 acres located in Northern Ontario, Canada; the Mulatos mine located within the Salamandra Concessions in the Sierra Madre Occidental mountain range in the east-central portion of the State of Sonora, Mexico; and the El Chanate mine that comprises 22 mineral concessions covering 4,618 hectares situated in the State of Sonora, Mexico.

