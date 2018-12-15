Alan R. Hodnik Sells 4,000 Shares of ALLETE Inc (ALE) Stock

ALLETE Inc (NYSE:ALE) CEO Alan R. Hodnik sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.05, for a total transaction of $324,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NYSE ALE opened at $80.78 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. ALLETE Inc has a 52-week low of $66.64 and a 52-week high of $82.82. The company has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.21.

ALLETE (NYSE:ALE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.08). ALLETE had a net margin of 11.12% and a return on equity of 7.46%. The business had revenue of $348.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $366.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that ALLETE Inc will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 14th. ALLETE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.22%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of ALLETE by 1,051.8% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,601 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 1,462 shares during the period. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ALLETE during the third quarter worth $122,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of ALLETE during the third quarter worth $128,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of ALLETE by 57.0% during the third quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,987 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 721 shares during the period. Finally, Signet Financial Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ALLETE during the second quarter worth $160,000. Institutional investors own 71.19% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Williams Capital cut shares of ALLETE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $69.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ALLETE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 7th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of ALLETE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on shares of ALLETE from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.58.

ALLETE Company Profile

ALLETE, Inc operates as an energy company. The company operates through three segments: Regulated Operations, ALLETE Clean Energy, and U.S. Water Services. It generates electricity from coal-fired, natural gas-fired, biomass co-fired, hydroelectric, wind, solar, and other sources. The company provides regulated electric, natural gas, and water services in northwestern Wisconsin to approximately 15,000 electric customers, 13,000 natural gas customers, and 10,000 water customers, as well as regulated utility electric services in northeastern Minnesota to approximately 145,000 retail customers and 16 non-affiliated municipal customers.

