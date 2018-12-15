Alchemint Standards Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $90,410.00 (SDS)

Alchemint Standards (CURRENCY:SDS) traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on December 15th. Alchemint Standards has a total market capitalization of $0.00 and approximately $90,410.00 worth of Alchemint Standards was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Alchemint Standards has traded 8.8% lower against the US dollar. One Alchemint Standards token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0019 or 0.00000059 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Switcheo Network, BitForex and Bilaxy.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00008806 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00031041 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0953 or 0.00002945 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $69.20 or 0.02139127 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000395 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.58 or 0.00141460 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.63 or 0.00173916 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00031424 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00031360 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000104 BTC.

About Alchemint Standards

Alchemint Standards’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for Alchemint Standards is alchemint.io/#/home. Alchemint Standards’ official message board is medium.com/@alchemintsdt. Alchemint Standards’ official Twitter account is @Alchemint_SDS and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Alchemint Standards is /r/Alchemint and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Alchemint Standards

Alchemint Standards can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Switcheo Network, BitForex and Bilaxy. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alchemint Standards directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Alchemint Standards should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Alchemint Standards using one of the exchanges listed above.

