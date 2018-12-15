Alfred M. Et Al Rankin Purchases 1,578 Shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Inc (HY) Stock

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Inc (NYSE:HY) Chairman Alfred M. Et Al Rankin acquired 1,578 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $63.56 per share, with a total value of $100,297.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of HY stock opened at $61.64 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.32 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Inc has a 1-year low of $56.40 and a 1-year high of $91.39.

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling (NYSE:HY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $782.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $761.20 million. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling had a net margin of 1.07% and a return on equity of 7.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.00 EPS.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 30th were issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 29th. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.54%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 837,343 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $51,522,000 after buying an additional 73,639 shares during the period. Federated Investors Inc. PA boosted its holdings in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 30.0% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 83,926 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,165,000 after buying an additional 19,372 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 837,343 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $51,522,000 after buying an additional 73,639 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 24.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 41,357 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,545,000 after buying an additional 8,055 shares during the period. Finally, TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 48,903 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,009,000 after buying an additional 1,775 shares during the period. 49.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 31st. ValuEngine raised shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.00.

About Hyster-Yale Materials Handling

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, sells, and services a line of lift trucks and aftermarket parts worldwide. The company operates through five segments: the Americas, EMEA, JAPIC, Bolzoni, and Nuvera. It manufactures components, such as frames, masts, and transmissions; and assembles lift trucks.

