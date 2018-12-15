Alkermes (ALKS) Downgraded by Credit Suisse Group

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) was downgraded by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report released on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. They presently have a $31.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $47.00. Credit Suisse Group’s target price suggests a potential downside of 5.55% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on ALKS. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alkermes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 10th. BidaskClub raised shares of Alkermes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 28th. ValuEngine raised shares of Alkermes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 target price on shares of Alkermes in a research note on Tuesday, October 23rd. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price on shares of Alkermes in a research note on Tuesday, October 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.00.

ALKS opened at $32.82 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -88.70 and a beta of 1.53. Alkermes has a fifty-two week low of $32.26 and a fifty-two week high of $71.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 2.56.

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $248.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $236.70 million. Alkermes had a negative net margin of 13.23% and a negative return on equity of 0.12%. Alkermes’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Alkermes will post -0.5 EPS for the current year.

In other Alkermes news, Director Paul J. Mitchell sold 1,000 shares of Alkermes stock in a transaction on Friday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.51, for a total value of $37,510.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $300,080. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director David W. Anstice sold 8,787 shares of Alkermes stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.59, for a total transaction of $312,729.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 70,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,491,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,787 shares of company stock valued at $429,109 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 5.51% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Alkermes by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 13,224,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $561,231,000 after acquiring an additional 196,776 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alkermes by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,224,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $561,231,000 after acquiring an additional 196,776 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB bought a new stake in shares of Alkermes in the 3rd quarter worth about $183,000. Teachers Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alkermes by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 179,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,634,000 after acquiring an additional 1,564 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Alkermes in the 3rd quarter worth about $265,000.

Alkermes Company Profile

Alkermes plc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products to address unmet medical needs of patients in various therapeutic areas in the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company's marketed products include ARISTADA (aripiprazole lauroxil), an extended-release intramuscular injectable suspension for the treatment of schizophrenia; VIVITROL (naltrexone for extended-release injectable suspension) for the treatment of alcohol and opioid dependence; INVEGA SUSTENNA for the treatment of schizophrenia and schizoaffective disorder; XEPLION, INVEGA TRINZA, and TREVICTA for treating schizophrenia; RISPERDAL CONSTA for the treatment of schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder; AMPYRA (dalfampridine)/FAMPYRA (fampridine) to enhance walking in adults with multiple sclerosis (MS) who have walking disability; and BYDUREON (exenatide extended-release for injectable suspension) and BYDUREON BCise for the treatment of type 2 diabetes.

