Alkermes (ALKS) Reaches New 12-Month Low on Insider Selling

Alkermes Plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday following insider selling activity. The company traded as low as $32.37 and last traded at $33.97, with a volume of 53026 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $35.50.

Specifically, Director David W. Anstice sold 8,787 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.59, for a total transaction of $312,729.33. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 70,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,491,300. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul J. Mitchell sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.51, for a total transaction of $37,510.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,000 shares in the company, valued at $300,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,787 shares of company stock worth $429,109 over the last quarter. Insiders own 5.51% of the company’s stock.

ALKS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Alkermes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 19th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Alkermes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 12th. Leerink Swann initiated coverage on shares of Alkermes in a research report on Monday, November 12th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alkermes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 12th. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on shares of Alkermes in a research report on Tuesday, October 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.00.

The company has a market cap of $5.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -88.70 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $248.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $236.70 million. Alkermes had a negative net margin of 13.23% and a negative return on equity of 0.12%. Alkermes’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Alkermes Plc will post -0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Alkermes by 123.7% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 1,608 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB purchased a new position in Alkermes during the third quarter valued at $183,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in Alkermes during the third quarter valued at $212,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alkermes in the 3rd quarter worth $220,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in shares of Alkermes in the 3rd quarter worth $235,000.

Alkermes plc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products to address unmet medical needs of patients in various therapeutic areas in the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company's marketed products include ARISTADA (aripiprazole lauroxil), an extended-release intramuscular injectable suspension for the treatment of schizophrenia; VIVITROL (naltrexone for extended-release injectable suspension) for the treatment of alcohol and opioid dependence; INVEGA SUSTENNA for the treatment of schizophrenia and schizoaffective disorder; XEPLION, INVEGA TRINZA, and TREVICTA for treating schizophrenia; RISPERDAL CONSTA for the treatment of schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder; AMPYRA (dalfampridine)/FAMPYRA (fampridine) to enhance walking in adults with multiple sclerosis (MS) who have walking disability; and BYDUREON (exenatide extended-release for injectable suspension) and BYDUREON BCise for the treatment of type 2 diabetes.

