Allegiance Bancshares (ABTX) Sets New 1-Year Low at $33.00

Shares of Allegiance Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:ABTX) reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $33.00 and last traded at $33.17, with a volume of 55346 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.10.

ABTX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of Allegiance Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Allegiance Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 26th. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Allegiance Bancshares in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Stephens reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on shares of Allegiance Bancshares in a report on Thursday, October 25th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Allegiance Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.00.

The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market cap of $724.00 million, a P/E ratio of 20.51 and a beta of 1.64.

Allegiance Bancshares (NASDAQ:ABTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.01. Allegiance Bancshares had a net margin of 19.41% and a return on equity of 10.35%. The business had revenue of $29.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.55 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Allegiance Bancshares Inc will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Allegiance Bancshares news, Director Frances H. Jeter acquired 1,000 shares of Allegiance Bancshares stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $34.29 per share, with a total value of $34,290.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 12,360 shares in the company, valued at $423,824.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Frances H. Jeter acquired 3,000 shares of Allegiance Bancshares stock in a transaction on Friday, November 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $38.05 per share, for a total transaction of $114,150.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 10,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $413,223. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 12.74% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Allegiance Bancshares during the second quarter worth approximately $194,000. Sheets Smith Wealth Management bought a new position in Allegiance Bancshares in the 3rd quarter worth about $245,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Allegiance Bancshares by 57.9% in the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,196 shares of the bank’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 3,371 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Allegiance Bancshares by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 11,541 shares of the bank’s stock worth $500,000 after purchasing an additional 1,516 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Allegiance Bancshares by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 22,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $954,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. 28.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Allegiance Bancshares Company Profile

Allegiance Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Allegiance Bank that provides a range of commercial banking services primarily to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individual customers. It accepts deposit products, including checking accounts, commercial accounts, savings accounts, and other time deposits comprising money market accounts and certificates of deposit.

