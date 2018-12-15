Alliancebernstein L.P. Reduces Position in CIT Group Inc. (CIT)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lessened its position in shares of CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT) by 3.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 91,864 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,550 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in CIT Group were worth $4,741,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CIT. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in CIT Group by 326.7% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,379,478 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,539,000 after buying an additional 1,056,190 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in CIT Group by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,589,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $130,542,000 after buying an additional 375,365 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its stake in CIT Group by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 2,771,034 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $143,013,000 after buying an additional 324,619 shares during the last quarter. EJF Capital LLC purchased a new position in CIT Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $15,624,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in CIT Group by 62.7% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 749,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,668,000 after buying an additional 288,662 shares during the last quarter.

Get CIT Group alerts:

CIT opened at $41.17 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The company has a market capitalization of $4.58 billion, a PE ratio of 13.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.29. CIT Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.02 and a 12 month high of $56.14.

CIT Group (NYSE:CIT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $476.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $475.48 million. CIT Group had a return on equity of 7.58% and a net margin of 8.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.42 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that CIT Group Inc. will post 3.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 13th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 9th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. CIT Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.57%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CIT. Barclays set a $47.00 price objective on CIT Group and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on CIT Group from $58.00 to $57.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 18th. ValuEngine cut CIT Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised CIT Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 19th. Finally, Stephens cut CIT Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.24.

WARNING: This article was originally reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this article on another publication, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of US & international copyright & trademark law. The original version of this article can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/15/alliancebernstein-l-p-reduces-position-in-cit-group-inc-cit.html.

CIT Group Profile

CIT Group Inc operates as the bank holding company for CIT Bank, National Association that provides banking and related services to commercial and individual customers. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, and Non-Strategic Portfolios (NSP). The Commercial Banking segment offers lending, leasing, and other financial and advisory services primarily to small and middle-market companies; factoring, receivables management products, and secured supply chain financing; and equipment leasing and secured financing to railroads and non-rail companies.

Featured Article: Buyback

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT).

Receive News & Ratings for CIT Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CIT Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.