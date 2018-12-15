Allianz Asset Management GmbH Buys New Position in F5 Networks, Inc. (FFIV)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 35,978 shares of the network technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,174,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned about 0.06% of F5 Networks at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in F5 Networks during the third quarter worth about $123,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in F5 Networks during the second quarter worth about $131,000. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in F5 Networks during the third quarter worth about $202,000. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in F5 Networks during the third quarter worth about $205,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. acquired a new stake in F5 Networks during the second quarter worth about $207,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.49% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FFIV opened at $165.44 on Friday. F5 Networks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $129.70 and a 52 week high of $199.71. The company has a market cap of $10.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.68, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.95.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The network technology company reported $2.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.27. F5 Networks had a return on equity of 40.04% and a net margin of 20.99%. The company had revenue of $562.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $560.72 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that F5 Networks, Inc. will post 8.48 earnings per share for the current year.

FFIV has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on F5 Networks from $188.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 5th. Zacks Investment Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $189.00 price target on shares of F5 Networks in a research note on Tuesday, November 13th. Piper Jaffray Companies lowered F5 Networks from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $168.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Monday, October 1st. MKM Partners upped their price target on F5 Networks to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 26th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered F5 Networks from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $174.41.

In other F5 Networks news, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 8,530 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.04, for a total transaction of $1,518,681.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 21,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,909,936.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Deborah L. Bevier sold 2,540 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.25, for a total value of $460,375.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,296,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 48,012 shares of company stock worth $8,473,168. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About F5 Networks

F5 Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells application delivery networking products that optimize the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's primary application delivery technology is Traffic Management Operating System (TMOS) that enable company's products to intercept, inspect, and act on the contents of traffic from virtually each type of Internet Protocol-enabled application.

