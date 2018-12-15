Allianz Asset Management GmbH Has $7.69 Million Holdings in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (PAA)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in shares of Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) by 41.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 307,366 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 90,000 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Plains All American Pipeline were worth $7,687,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Global X Management Co LLC grew its position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 38.5% during the 2nd quarter. Global X Management Co LLC now owns 2,932,898 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $69,334,000 after purchasing an additional 816,014 shares in the last quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. grew its position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 2,238,600 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $55,987,000 after purchasing an additional 218,100 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 35,094,693 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $829,639,000 after acquiring an additional 1,910,142 shares in the last quarter. Kalos Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $991,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 21.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,395,274 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $84,917,000 after acquiring an additional 591,425 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on PAA. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Plains All American Pipeline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Plains All American Pipeline in a research report on Wednesday, November 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. US Capital Advisors upgraded shares of Plains All American Pipeline from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 24th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Plains All American Pipeline in a research report on Thursday, October 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.83.

PAA stock opened at $23.09 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $16.48 billion, a PE ratio of 24.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.93. Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. has a 52-week low of $19.80 and a 52-week high of $27.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $8.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.82 billion. Plains All American Pipeline had a net margin of 3.92% and a return on equity of 14.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. will post 1.94 EPS for the current year.

About Plains All American Pipeline

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation, storage, terminalling, and marketing of crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company operates in three segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics.

