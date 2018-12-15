Allianz Asset Management GmbH Sells 427,948 Shares of Myriad Genetics, Inc. (MYGN)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH cut its stake in Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN) by 74.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 144,823 shares of the company’s stock after selling 427,948 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned about 0.19% of Myriad Genetics worth $6,661,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MYGN. Robecosam AG increased its position in shares of Myriad Genetics by 39.8% during the 2nd quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 4,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 1,193 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Myriad Genetics by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 86,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,222,000 after purchasing an additional 1,293 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Myriad Genetics by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 52,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,426,000 after purchasing an additional 1,684 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in shares of Myriad Genetics by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 17,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $786,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Myriad Genetics by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC now owns 13,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,000 after purchasing an additional 2,074 shares during the last quarter. 99.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MYGN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays downgraded Myriad Genetics from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Myriad Genetics from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 27th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Myriad Genetics from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 22nd. BidaskClub downgraded Myriad Genetics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Myriad Genetics from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Myriad Genetics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.97.

Shares of Myriad Genetics stock opened at $31.15 on Friday. Myriad Genetics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.27 and a 12 month high of $50.44. The stock has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.96, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 3.17 and a quick ratio of 2.83.

Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.13. Myriad Genetics had a return on equity of 10.07% and a net margin of 7.07%. The company had revenue of $202.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $203.20 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.26 EPS. Myriad Genetics’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Myriad Genetics, Inc. will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Myriad Genetics

Myriad Genetics, Inc, a molecular diagnostic company, focuses on developing and marketing novel predictive medicine, personalized medicine, and prognostic medicine tests worldwide. The company offers molecular diagnostic tests, including myRisk Hereditary Cancer, a DNA sequencing test for hereditary cancers; BRACAnalysis, a DNA sequencing test to assess the risk of developing breast and ovarian cancer; BRACAnalysis CDx, a DNA sequencing test for use as a companion diagnostic with the platinum based chemotherapy agents and poly ADP ribose inhibitor Lynparza; riskScore, a clinically validated personalized medicine tool; GeneSight, a DNA genotyping test to optimize psychotropic drug selection for neuroscience patients; and Tumor BRACAnalysis CDx, a DNA sequencing test that is designed to be utilized to predict response to DNA damaging agents.

