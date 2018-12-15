Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc (MDRX) Position Raised by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:MDRX) by 6.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 313,799 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 20,030 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 0.18% of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions worth $4,472,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Summit Trail Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at $105,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at $160,000. Avestar Capital LLC raised its holdings in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 24.1% during the 3rd quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 20,051 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 3,899 shares during the last quarter. PEAK6 Investments L.P. bought a new stake in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at $344,000. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at $350,000.

A number of research firms recently commented on MDRX. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, November 1st. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 2nd. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.51.

Shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions stock opened at $10.39 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The firm has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.28. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc has a 12-month low of $9.24 and a 12-month high of $16.13.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ:MDRX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The software maker reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $536.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $546.09 million. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions had a negative net margin of 0.25% and a positive return on equity of 8.25%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, President Richard J. Poulton sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.82, for a total value of $589,200.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 479,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,708,886.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Paul Black bought 24,765 shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.10 per share, for a total transaction of $250,126.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Allscripts Healthcare Solutions

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc provides information technology solutions and services to healthcare organizations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers electronic health records, connectivity, private cloud hosting, outsourcing, analytics, patient engagement, clinical decision support, and population health management solutions.

