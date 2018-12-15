Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) Stake Raised by Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 10.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,738 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $3,092,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Emerald Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet in the 2nd quarter valued at about $137,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Alphabet by 333.3% in the 1st quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 130 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet in the 2nd quarter valued at about $179,000. Marino Stram & Associates LLC raised its stake in Alphabet by 47.7% in the 2nd quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 161 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, Mcrae Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Alphabet in the 2nd quarter valued at about $200,000. Institutional investors own 30.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $1,051.71 on Friday. Alphabet Inc has a 12 month low of $984.00 and a 12 month high of $1,291.44. The company has a quick ratio of 4.10, a current ratio of 4.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market cap of $747.05 billion, a PE ratio of 24.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $13.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $10.54 by $2.52. Alphabet had a return on equity of 19.40% and a net margin of 14.45%. The company had revenue of $27.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.32 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc will post 45.02 EPS for the current year.

GOOGL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt reduced their target price on Alphabet from $1,415.00 to $1,315.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 25th. Macquarie reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1,250.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday, August 27th. MKM Partners lifted their target price on Alphabet from $1,355.00 to $1,465.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1,450.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, August 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,330.16.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

