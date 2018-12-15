Altagas (ALA) Shares Up 9.7% Following Dividend Announcement

Shares of Altagas Ltd (TSE:ALA) shot up 9.7% during trading on Thursday after the company announced a dividend. The company traded as high as C$15.93 and last traded at C$15.05. 1,181,408 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 1% from the average session volume of 1,172,349 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$13.72.
The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Tuesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 27th will be given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 24th. Altagas’s dividend payout ratio is currently -62.95%.
Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ALA. Raymond James set a C$19.00 target price on Altagas and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Altagas from C$20.00 to C$17.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. CIBC decreased their target price on Altagas from C$24.00 to C$20.00 in a research report on Friday. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on Altagas from C$18.00 to C$17.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, TD Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$16.50 target price on shares of Altagas in a research report on Tuesday, November 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Altagas currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$21.55.
The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 147.75.
Altagas (TSE:ALA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The company reported C($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.10) by C$0.03. The company had revenue of C$1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.12 billion. Research analysts expect that Altagas Ltd will post 1.11000003236152 EPS for the current year.
In related news, Director Phillip R. Knoll acquired 2,500 shares of Altagas stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$20.91 per share, with a total value of C$52,275.00. Also, insider Jared Blake Green sold 4,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$21.02, for a total value of C$99,845.00.
Altagas Company Profile (TSE:ALA)
AltaGas Ltd. operates as a diversified energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through three segments: Gas, Power, and Utilities. The Gas segment engages in natural gas gathering and processing; natural gas liquids (NGL) extraction and separation, transmission, and storage; and natural gas and NGL marketing activities, as well as buying and selling natural gas.
