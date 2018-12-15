Amalgamated Bank Has $1.83 Million Stake in PTC Inc (PTC)

Amalgamated Bank lessened its stake in shares of PTC Inc (NASDAQ:PTC) by 38.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,186 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 10,714 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in PTC were worth $1,825,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in PTC by 225.6% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,038,404 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $97,413,000 after buying an additional 719,478 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in PTC in the 3rd quarter valued at about $67,055,000. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in PTC by 507.1% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 603,002 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $64,033,000 after acquiring an additional 503,682 shares in the last quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. acquired a new position in PTC in the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,745,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in PTC by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,657,911 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $999,819,000 after acquiring an additional 260,827 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.62% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider James E. Heppelmann sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.97, for a total transaction of $1,319,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 718,898 shares in the company, valued at $63,241,457.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Phillip M. Fernandez sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.46, for a total value of $25,615.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,142,643.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 148,231 shares of company stock valued at $12,779,065. 1.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PTC stock opened at $85.02 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $10.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.50. PTC Inc has a fifty-two week low of $59.40 and a fifty-two week high of $107.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The technology company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $312.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $322.00 million. PTC had a return on equity of 11.97% and a net margin of 4.19%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that PTC Inc will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. BidaskClub raised PTC from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on PTC to $96.00 in a research report on Friday, October 26th. Finally, Cowen set a $105.00 target price on PTC and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, October 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. PTC currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.63.

About PTC

PTC Inc operates as software and services company in Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Software Products and Professional Services. It offers ThingWorx, an industrial innovation platform to develop and deploy industrial Internet of Things applications; and KEPServerEX solution to provide communications connectivity for industrial automation environments to connect, manage, monitor, and control disparate devices and software applications.

