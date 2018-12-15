Amalgamated Bank Sells 27,488 Shares of Cadence Design Systems Inc (CDNS)

Amalgamated Bank lowered its stake in Cadence Design Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CDNS) by 39.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 42,237 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 27,488 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $1,914,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fort L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the second quarter valued at about $119,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 52.4% in the third quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 3,262 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 1,121 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 160.0% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,573 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $198,000 after buying an additional 2,814 shares in the last quarter. Buckingham Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the third quarter valued at about $208,000. Finally, Intact Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the third quarter valued at about $218,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CDNS opened at $43.22 on Friday. Cadence Design Systems Inc has a fifty-two week low of $35.49 and a fifty-two week high of $47.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market cap of $12.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.13.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 22nd. The software maker reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.08. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 28.44% and a net margin of 11.25%. The firm had revenue of $532.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $516.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. Cadence Design Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Cadence Design Systems Inc will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Cadence Design Systems news, CEO Lip Bu Tan sold 5,469 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.10, for a total transaction of $252,120.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 424,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,572,492.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP James J. Cowie sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.99, for a total value of $2,759,400.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 106,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,918,584.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 213,471 shares of company stock valued at $9,763,272. 2.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CDNS. BidaskClub lowered Cadence Design Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Cadence Design Systems from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $49.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cadence Design Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 25th. Benchmark upgraded Cadence Design Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 23rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Tuesday, November 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Cadence Design Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.75.

About Cadence Design Systems

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides electronic design automation software, emulation and prototyping hardware, system interconnect, and analysis worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel simulation platform; Palladium Z1, a verification computing platform; and Protium S1 field-programmable gate array prototyping platform.

