Amdocs (DOX) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Thursday.

According to Zacks, “Amdocs' Q4 results improved year-over-year. However, exposure to foreign currency exchange rate risk is a major concern. A sequential impact of $5 million in foreign currency movements affected the top-line. Moreover, high concentration risk remains a significant challenge. Decline in spending by Amdocs’ largest client — AT&T— is affecting the company. Continued drag in the directory systems market remains a headwind. This downtrend, which has been persistent for the past couple of years, is expected to continue. Shares have underperformed the industry on a year-to-date basis. However, Amdocs' growing client base and portfolio expansion are positives. Its support for Comcast Business’ commercially available software-defined wide area networking service is likely to drive growth.”

Get Amdocs alerts:

DOX has been the subject of several other reports. TheStreet downgraded Amdocs from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $70.00 price objective on Amdocs and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Amdocs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.28.

Shares of DOX stock opened at $59.56 on Thursday. Amdocs has a twelve month low of $58.92 and a twelve month high of $71.72. The firm has a market cap of $8.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.51.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 8th. The technology company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.02). Amdocs had a return on equity of 15.06% and a net margin of 8.92%. The business had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.94 earnings per share. Amdocs’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Amdocs will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DOX. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Amdocs by 102.4% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,373 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 2,212 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Amdocs by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 80,260 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,312,000 after purchasing an additional 9,398 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Amdocs by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 149,308 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,883,000 after purchasing an additional 9,635 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Amdocs in the 2nd quarter worth about $535,000. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Amdocs by 620.8% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 269,165 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,816,000 after purchasing an additional 231,822 shares in the last quarter. 91.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Amdocs

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services solutions to the communications, entertainment, pay TV, and media industry service providers worldwide. The company offers customer experience and monetization solutions that allow its customers to contextual and personalize interactions.

Read More: Technical Analysis of Stocks and What It Means



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Amdocs (DOX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Amdocs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amdocs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.