America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (AMX)

America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L (NYSE:AMX) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Stock traders acquired 1,335 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,103% compared to the typical daily volume of 111 put options.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moody National Bank Trust Division raised its position in shares of America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L by 45.0% during the 3rd quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 87,134 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,399,000 after purchasing an additional 27,050 shares during the period. IPG Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,036,000. Signature Financial Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L during the 2nd quarter valued at $167,000. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in shares of America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L by 1,333.7% during the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 9,843,758 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $164,391,000 after purchasing an additional 9,157,166 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L by 69.5% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 942,559 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $15,137,000 after purchasing an additional 386,391 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.62% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 3rd. UBS Group upgraded shares of America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 12th. Bradesco Corretora upgraded shares of America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 26th. Finally, Scotiabank set a $19.00 price target on shares of America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.75.

Shares of AMX stock opened at $14.20 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $46.52 billion, a PE ratio of 20.89, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.50. America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L has a one year low of $12.00 and a one year high of $19.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.78.

America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L (NYSE:AMX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 16th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $13.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.94 billion. America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L had a net margin of 2.57% and a return on equity of 12.80%. On average, equities analysts forecast that America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L will post 0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

América Móvil, SAB. de C.V. provides telecommunications services in Latin America, the United States, the Caribbean, and Europe. The company offers wireless and fixed voice services, including airtime, local, domestic, and international long-distance services; and network interconnection services. It also provides data services, such as Internet access, messaging, and other wireless entertainment and corporate services; data transmission, email services, instant messaging, content streaming, and interactive applications; and data center, data administration, and hosting services to residential and corporate clients, as well as residential broadband services.

