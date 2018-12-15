American Eagle Outfitters (AEO) Shares Bought by Tower Research Capital LLC TRC

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) by 451.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,380 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,954 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in American Eagle Outfitters were worth $332,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 3.0% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 65,317 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,519,000 after purchasing an additional 1,890 shares during the last quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 3.2% in the second quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP now owns 75,301 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,751,000 after purchasing an additional 2,364 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 0.6% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 439,677 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $10,222,000 after purchasing an additional 2,464 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 2.2% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 116,488 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,708,000 after purchasing an additional 2,524 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Equity Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 1.3% in the third quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC now owns 209,140 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $5,193,000 after purchasing an additional 2,680 shares during the last quarter. 91.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get American Eagle Outfitters alerts:

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank raised shares of American Eagle Outfitters from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 26th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $24.00 price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wedbush set a $25.00 price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 30th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.94.

Shares of AEO opened at $18.18 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.45, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.78. American Eagle Outfitters has a 12 month low of $16.14 and a 12 month high of $29.88.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 11th. The apparel retailer reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48. American Eagle Outfitters had a net margin of 6.96% and a return on equity of 21.28%. The business had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that American Eagle Outfitters will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.1375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 13th. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. American Eagle Outfitters’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.41%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This report was originally published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this report on another website, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright and trademark law. The original version of this report can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/15/american-eagle-outfitters-aeo-shares-bought-by-tower-research-capital-llc-trc.html.

American Eagle Outfitters Company Profile

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle Outfitters and Aerie brands. The company also provides jeans, and other apparel and accessories for men and women; and intimates, activewear, and swim collections, as well as personal care products for women.

Featured Story: What is an Initial Public Offering (IPO)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO).

Receive News & Ratings for American Eagle Outfitters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Eagle Outfitters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.