American Electric Power Company Inc (AEP) Shares Sold by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company reduced its position in shares of American Electric Power Company Inc (NYSE:AEP) by 10.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,267,967 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 153,713 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $89,874,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Electric Power in the 3rd quarter valued at $136,000. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of American Electric Power by 83.9% in the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,082 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of American Electric Power by 59.4% in the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,145 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares during the period. Girard Partners LTD. acquired a new position in shares of American Electric Power in the 3rd quarter valued at $156,000. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of American Electric Power in the 3rd quarter valued at $178,000. 72.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get American Electric Power alerts:

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AEP. Zacks Investment Research lowered American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine upgraded American Electric Power from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. Barclays increased their price target on American Electric Power from $81.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on American Electric Power from $80.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 21st. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on American Electric Power from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.56.

Shares of NYSE AEP opened at $80.01 on Friday. American Electric Power Company Inc has a one year low of $62.71 and a one year high of $81.05. The stock has a market cap of $39.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

American Electric Power (NYSE:AEP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The utilities provider reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.05. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.78% and a net margin of 12.14%. The firm had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.26 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.10 EPS. Equities analysts expect that American Electric Power Company Inc will post 3.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 9th were given a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 8th. This is a positive change from American Electric Power’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.35%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.83%.

In other American Electric Power news, insider Lisa M. Barton sold 881 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.55, for a total transaction of $68,321.55. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 581 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,056.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Paul Chodak III sold 847 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.47, for a total value of $64,770.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This report was originally posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this report on another website, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright and trademark law. The legal version of this report can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/15/american-electric-power-company-inc-aep-shares-sold-by-the-manufacturers-life-insurance-company.html.

American Electric Power Profile

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. The company generates electricity using coal and lignite, natural gas, nuclear, hydroelectric, solar, wind, and other energy sources.

Further Reading: How to Invest in Marijuana Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Electric Power Company Inc (NYSE:AEP).

Receive News & Ratings for American Electric Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Electric Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.