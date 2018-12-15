American International Group Inc. Buys 2,125 Shares of National Commerce Corp (NCOM)

American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of National Commerce Corp (NASDAQ:NCOM) by 21.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,829 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,125 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. owned 0.06% of National Commerce worth $489,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in National Commerce by 27.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,104,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,610,000 after acquiring an additional 238,208 shares during the period. Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd. increased its stake in National Commerce by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 362,126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,766,000 after acquiring an additional 28,650 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of National Commerce by 19.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 226,696 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,496,000 after purchasing an additional 36,787 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of National Commerce by 23.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 178,722 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,275,000 after purchasing an additional 33,764 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of National Commerce by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 83,463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,448,000 after purchasing an additional 7,291 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.84% of the company’s stock.

NCOM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stephens reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $39.00 price target on shares of National Commerce in a research note on Thursday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered National Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th. BidaskClub upgraded National Commerce from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 11th. ValuEngine upgraded National Commerce from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 27th. Finally, Raymond James lowered National Commerce from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. National Commerce currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.75.

Shares of NCOM opened at $36.42 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $785.30 million, a PE ratio of 18.49 and a beta of 1.13. National Commerce Corp has a 52-week low of $35.02 and a 52-week high of $48.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02.

National Commerce (NASDAQ:NCOM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $44.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.05 million. National Commerce had a return on equity of 8.03% and a net margin of 19.31%. Equities research analysts expect that National Commerce Corp will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

National Commerce Profile

National Commerce Corporation operates as the bank holding company for National Bank of Commerce that provides various financial services to businesses, business owners, and professionals. The company offers deposit products, including interest and noninterest-bearing demand deposits, money market accounts, interest-bearing transaction accounts, savings and time deposits, checking accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as negotiable orders of withdrawal accounts.

