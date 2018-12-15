American International Group Inc. Buys 8,236 Shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (BCRX)

American International Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) by 12.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 72,390 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 8,236 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc. owned 0.07% of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals worth $552,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in BCRX. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 45.0% during the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 11,096,183 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $63,581,000 after buying an additional 3,441,498 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 13.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,769,856 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $66,914,000 after buying an additional 1,013,905 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 10.9% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,850,003 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $29,376,000 after buying an additional 378,565 shares during the last quarter. VHCP Management II LLC grew its stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 11.0% during the second quarter. VHCP Management II LLC now owns 2,464,241 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $14,120,000 after buying an additional 243,270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP grew its stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 100.0% during the third quarter. Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP now owns 200,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,526,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. 91.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other BioCryst Pharmaceuticals news, insider Thomas R. Staab II sold 3,922 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.45, for a total value of $37,062.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas R. Staab II sold 9,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.24, for a total transaction of $71,314.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 140,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,018,182.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 139,562 shares of company stock valued at $1,201,005 over the last 90 days. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BCRX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 15th. Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, November 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 23rd. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 5th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.41.

Shares of BCRX opened at $8.26 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $4.25 and a one year high of $9.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $980.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.59 and a beta of 1.78.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.03). BioCryst Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 141.00% and a negative net margin of 428.00%. The company had revenue of $1.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.53 million. Sell-side analysts predict that BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, designs, optimizes, and develops small molecule drugs that block key enzymes involved in the pathogenesis of diseases. The company markets peramivir, an intravenous neuraminidase inhibitor, which is approved for uncomplicated seasonal and acute influenza in the United States and Canada under the name RAPIVAB, in Japan and Taiwan as RAPIACTA, and in Korea as PERAMIFLU; and Mundesine, an oral purine nucleoside phosphorylase inhibitor to treat cancer in Japan.

