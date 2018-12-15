American Renal Associates (ARA) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Barclays

Barclays assumed coverage on shares of American Renal Associates (NYSE:ARA) in a report released on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued an equal weight rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on ARA. Zacks Investment Research cut American Renal Associates from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Leerink Swann raised American Renal Associates from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $26.00 in a report on Thursday, August 23rd. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on American Renal Associates from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, September 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $21.83.

Get American Renal Associates alerts:

Shares of NYSE ARA traded down $2.19 during trading on Friday, reaching $13.51. The company had a trading volume of 256,524 shares, compared to its average volume of 161,406. American Renal Associates has a twelve month low of $13.30 and a twelve month high of $24.07. The stock has a market cap of $521.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.48.

American Renal Associates (NYSE:ARA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.06. American Renal Associates had a positive return on equity of 22.30% and a negative net margin of 1.81%. The company had revenue of $211.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $217.15 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.19 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that American Renal Associates will post 0.58 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARA. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in American Renal Associates by 94.3% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 495,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,818,000 after purchasing an additional 240,542 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in American Renal Associates by 33.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 816,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,869,000 after purchasing an additional 203,211 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in American Renal Associates by 111.2% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 347,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,480,000 after purchasing an additional 183,000 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in American Renal Associates by 12.2% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,232,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,691,000 after purchasing an additional 133,940 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OppenheimerFunds Inc. increased its stake in American Renal Associates by 44.3% in the second quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 403,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,361,000 after purchasing an additional 123,773 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.51% of the company’s stock.

American Renal Associates Company Profile

American Renal Associates Holdings, Inc operates as a dialysis services provider in the United States. It operates dialysis clinics focusing on joint venture partnerships with physicians. The company offers kidney dialysis services to patients suffering from chronic kidney failure or end stage renal disease.

See Also: Should you buy a closed-end mutual fund?

Receive News & Ratings for American Renal Associates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Renal Associates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.