American States Water Co (AWR) Shares Bought by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. increased its position in American States Water Co (NYSE:AWR) by 3.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,537,867 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 179,576 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 15.07% of American States Water worth $338,586,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AWR. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV raised its holdings in shares of American States Water by 5,616.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV now owns 5,716 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 5,616 shares during the period. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of American States Water in the 3rd quarter valued at about $127,000. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of American States Water in the 3rd quarter valued at about $183,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of American States Water in the 3rd quarter valued at about $232,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of American States Water in the 2nd quarter valued at about $283,000. 71.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other American States Water news, CEO Robert J. Sprowls sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.55, for a total value of $262,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 122,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,014,798.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Eva G. Tang sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.38, for a total transaction of $82,056.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,562 shares in the company, valued at $2,089,829.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 8,532 shares of company stock worth $559,314. Insiders own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AWR shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of American States Water from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 16th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on shares of American States Water from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of American States Water in a report on Monday, September 17th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.50.

American States Water stock opened at $69.19 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.46, a P/E/G ratio of 6.57 and a beta of 0.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. American States Water Co has a twelve month low of $50.06 and a twelve month high of $69.61.

American States Water (NYSE:AWR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $124.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.64 million. American States Water had a net margin of 14.64% and a return on equity of 11.75%. The business’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that American States Water Co will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 15th were issued a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 14th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. American States Water’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.33%.

About American States Water

American States Water Company, through its subsidiaries, provides water and electric services to residential, industrial, and other customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Water, Electric, and Contracted Services. The company purchases, produces, distributes, and sells water, as well as distributes electricity.

