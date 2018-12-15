American Tower Corp (AMT) Shares Bought by Verition Fund Management LLC

Verition Fund Management LLC increased its stake in American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) by 259.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,965 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,965 shares during the quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $2,610,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AMT. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in American Tower by 354.4% in the second quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 718 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in American Tower by 75.0% in the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,029 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in American Tower in the third quarter worth about $157,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its position in American Tower by 111.1% in the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,140 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sun Life Financial INC raised its position in American Tower by 311.3% in the second quarter. Sun Life Financial INC now owns 1,197 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 906 shares in the last quarter. 93.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMT has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of American Tower from $156.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 31st. Citigroup cut shares of American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $161.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 31st. Bank of America set a $172.00 price target on shares of American Tower and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on shares of American Tower from $173.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 16th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of American Tower from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 31st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.94.

In other news, Director David E. Sharbutt sold 3,590 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.06, for a total value of $563,845.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,314,749.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Steven C. Marshall sold 163,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.86, for a total value of $25,594,218.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 368,823 shares of company stock worth $59,006,693. Corporate insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AMT opened at $166.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market cap of $73.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.62. American Tower Corp has a 1 year low of $130.37 and a 1 year high of $168.58.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. American Tower had a return on equity of 18.55% and a net margin of 17.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.73 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that American Tower Corp will post 7.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.84 per share. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 26th. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. American Tower’s payout ratio is presently 49.53%.

American Tower Company Profile

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of over 170,000 communications sites.

