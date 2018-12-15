AmerisourceBergen (ABC) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Thursday.

According to Zacks, “AmerisourceBergen has underperformed the industry in a year’s time. Dull performances in the company’s PharMEDium and Lash units have been a headwind in the last couple of quarters. Contraction in gross and operating margin in the last reported quarter raises concern. The company faces other headwinds like conversion of branded drugs and lower price generics. Cutthroat competition in the MedTech space adds to the woes. On the brighter side, AmerisourceBergen continues to gain from, businesses like World Courier and Xcenda which have been raking in huge profits since quite some time. The company’s specialty distribution business also continues to contribute significantly to its topline. Additionally, AmerisourceBergen’s Global Commercialization Services and Animal Health unit saw a strong fourth quarter. A positive guidance for 2019 buoys optimism.”

Get AmerisourceBergen alerts:

Several other research firms also recently commented on ABC. ValuEngine upgraded AmerisourceBergen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 15th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $90.00 price objective on AmerisourceBergen and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 7th. Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating on shares of AmerisourceBergen in a report on Wednesday, September 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on AmerisourceBergen from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. AmerisourceBergen has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.36.

Shares of ABC opened at $78.97 on Thursday. AmerisourceBergen has a 52-week low of $77.28 and a 52-week high of $106.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The company has a market capitalization of $17.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.94.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $43.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.27 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a return on equity of 45.54% and a net margin of 0.99%. The company’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.33 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that AmerisourceBergen will post 6.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Kathy H. Gaddes sold 2,652 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.79, for a total transaction of $238,123.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,891 shares in the company, valued at $349,372.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Gina Clark sold 29,549 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.33, for a total value of $2,610,063.17. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 45,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,005,235.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 135,779 shares of company stock valued at $12,225,695 in the last quarter. 27.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 140.9% during the third quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 668 shares in the last quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. grew its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 93.2% during the third quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. now owns 1,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in AmerisourceBergen in the 3rd quarter valued at $120,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new position in AmerisourceBergen in the 2nd quarter valued at $129,000. Finally, Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management bought a new position in AmerisourceBergen in the 3rd quarter valued at $130,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.93% of the company’s stock.

About AmerisourceBergen

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, outsourced compounded sterile preparations, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and other alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

Read More: What is a Market Correction?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AmerisourceBergen (ABC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AmerisourceBergen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AmerisourceBergen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.