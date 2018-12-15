AMETEK (AME) Earns Buy Rating from Cowen

Cowen reissued their buy rating on shares of AMETEK (NYSE:AME) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday. Cowen currently has a $91.00 price target on the technology company’s stock.

AME has been the subject of a number of other reports. Stephens began coverage on AMETEK in a research note on Monday, November 19th. They issued an overweight rating and a $87.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine lowered AMETEK from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 23rd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on AMETEK from $93.00 to $91.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on AMETEK from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on AMETEK from $84.00 to $81.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $87.46.

Shares of NYSE:AME opened at $70.39 on Wednesday. AMETEK has a twelve month low of $64.91 and a twelve month high of $81.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.66 billion, a PE ratio of 26.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.42.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The technology company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.04. AMETEK had a return on equity of 17.08% and a net margin of 17.06%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that AMETEK will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 21st. Investors of record on Friday, December 7th will be given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 6th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. AMETEK’s payout ratio is 21.46%.

In related news, insider John Wesley Hardin sold 29,955 shares of AMETEK stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.55, for a total value of $2,442,830.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 70,016 shares in the company, valued at $5,709,804.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas A. Amato acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $73.14 per share, with a total value of $146,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $549,281.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AME. King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in AMETEK by 2.1% during the third quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 37,703 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,983,000 after buying an additional 770 shares during the last quarter. BB&T Securities LLC boosted its holdings in AMETEK by 10.9% during the second quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 7,908 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $570,000 after buying an additional 779 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in AMETEK by 2.1% during the third quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 38,355 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,057,000 after buying an additional 786 shares during the last quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in AMETEK by 9.9% during the second quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 9,293 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $670,000 after buying an additional 836 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuburgh Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in AMETEK by 12.1% during the second quarter. Neuburgh Advisers LLC now owns 8,162 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $589,000 after buying an additional 880 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.51% of the company’s stock.

AMETEK Company Profile

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. Its Electronic Instruments Group segment offers advanced instruments for the process, power and industrial, and aerospace markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil, gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage markets; and instruments for the laboratory equipment, ultraprecision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

