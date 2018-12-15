Amgen, Inc. (AMGN) is Man Group plc’s 9th Largest Position

Man Group plc trimmed its stake in Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 4.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,176,024 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 57,634 shares during the quarter. Amgen makes up 0.9% of Man Group plc’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Man Group plc owned approximately 0.18% of Amgen worth $243,777,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMGN. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in Amgen by 301.4% in the third quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 11,093,182 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,299,506,000 after acquiring an additional 8,329,861 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors purchased a new position in Amgen in the third quarter valued at about $952,900,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Amgen by 4.4% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 35,823,268 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $7,425,805,000 after acquiring an additional 1,505,266 shares during the last quarter. Natixis boosted its stake in Amgen by 2,612.1% in the second quarter. Natixis now owns 529,816 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $97,799,000 after acquiring an additional 510,281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its stake in Amgen by 54.8% in the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 1,075,050 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $222,847,000 after acquiring an additional 380,562 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Amgen alerts:

In other Amgen news, SVP Cynthia M. Patton sold 1,777 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.88, for a total value of $360,517.76. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,684,499.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Tyler Jacks sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.41, for a total transaction of $3,908,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 28,979 shares in the company, valued at $5,662,786.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AMGN opened at $192.07 on Friday. Amgen, Inc. has a 1 year low of $163.31 and a 1 year high of $210.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a current ratio of 3.08. The company has a market capitalization of $125.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.23, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.41.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The medical research company reported $3.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.45 by $0.24. Amgen had a net margin of 9.44% and a return on equity of 54.14%. The business had revenue of $5.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.27 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Amgen, Inc. will post 14.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 15th will be paid a $1.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 14th. This is a boost from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.32. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.97%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. restated a “buy” rating and set a $224.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a research note on Monday, October 1st. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a research note on Monday, October 1st. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $224.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $193.00 price target on shares of Amgen and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Amgen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $234.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $205.68.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This article was posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this article on another website, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States and international copyright & trademark law. The correct version of this article can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/15/amgen-inc-amgn-is-man-group-plcs-9th-largest-position.html.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, nephrology, and neuroscience. The company's products include Evenity to treat osteoporosis in postmenopausal women; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha to treat coronary diseases; Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Parsabiv to treat secondary hyperparathyroidism (sHPT); and Aimovig for the prevention of migraine.

Read More: Candlestick

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.