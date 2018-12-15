Shares of Amira Nature Foods Ltd (NYSE:ANFI) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $0.41 and last traded at $0.41, with a volume of 154456 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $0.46.

The stock has a market capitalization of $15.30 million, a P/E ratio of -4.56 and a beta of 0.32.

Get Amira Nature Foods alerts:

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Amira Nature Foods stock. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Amira Nature Foods Ltd (NYSE:ANFI) by 21.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 290,219 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 50,880 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. owned about 0.78% of Amira Nature Foods worth $644,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.91% of the company’s stock.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This news story was published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this news story on another domain, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of US and international copyright & trademark legislation. The legal version of this news story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/15/amira-nature-foods-anfi-reaches-new-12-month-low-at-0-41.html.

Amira Nature Foods Company Profile (NYSE:ANFI)

Amira Nature Foods Ltd. engages in processing, sourcing, and selling packaged Indian specialty rice. The company provides various types of basmati rice, other specialty rice and other food products, ready-to-eat snacks, edible oils, and organic products for retailers under the Amira brand; and non-basmati rice.

Featured Article: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Amira Nature Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amira Nature Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.