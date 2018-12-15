AMP Capital Investors Ltd Buys 2,271 Shares of Vectren Corp (VVC)

AMP Capital Investors Ltd lifted its stake in Vectren Corp (NYSE:VVC) by 14.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,358 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,271 shares during the period. AMP Capital Investors Ltd’s holdings in Vectren were worth $1,311,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Zions Bancorporation acquired a new position in shares of Vectren in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $107,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Vectren during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $163,000. First Hawaiian Bank bought a new stake in Vectren during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $173,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in Vectren during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $204,000. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC bought a new stake in Vectren during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $212,000. 64.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Vectren from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Vectren presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.00.

NYSE VVC opened at $71.68 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.39. Vectren Corp has a one year low of $58.00 and a one year high of $71.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.69.

Vectren (NYSE:VVC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $665.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $707.00 million. Vectren had a return on equity of 12.10% and a net margin of 7.37%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Vectren Corp will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 14th. This is a positive change from Vectren’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. Vectren’s dividend payout ratio is 73.85%.

Vectren Corporation provides energy delivery services to residential, commercial, and industrial and other contract customers. The company offers natural gas distribution and transportation services, and electric transmission and distribution services; and owns and operates coal-fired, natural gas or oil-fired, and landfill gas electric generating facilities with an installed generating capacity of 1,248 megawatts.

