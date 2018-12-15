AMP Capital Investors Ltd Has $1.40 Million Stake in NorthWestern Corp (NWE)

AMP Capital Investors Ltd grew its stake in NorthWestern Corp (NYSE:NWE) by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,375 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,437 shares during the period. AMP Capital Investors Ltd’s holdings in NorthWestern were worth $1,403,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its position in NorthWestern by 24.2% during the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 56,747 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,249,000 after buying an additional 11,056 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. purchased a new position in NorthWestern during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $794,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in NorthWestern by 58.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 315,691 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $18,074,000 after buying an additional 116,266 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in NorthWestern during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $305,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new position in NorthWestern during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $765,000. Institutional investors own 97.14% of the company’s stock.

Get NorthWestern alerts:

NWE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NorthWestern from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 20th. Barclays set a $62.00 price target on shares of NorthWestern and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 17th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of NorthWestern from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 1st. ValuEngine lowered shares of NorthWestern from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on shares of NorthWestern from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.50.

In other news, VP H. Grahame Heather sold 1,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.15, for a total transaction of $121,885.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jan Robert Horsfall sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.95, for a total transaction of $54,855.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $259,342.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE NWE opened at $63.93 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a PE ratio of 19.36, a PEG ratio of 8.36 and a beta of 0.12. NorthWestern Corp has a 12 month low of $50.01 and a 12 month high of $65.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.71.

NorthWestern (NYSE:NWE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $279.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $312.21 million. NorthWestern had a return on equity of 9.64% and a net margin of 14.53%. NorthWestern’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that NorthWestern Corp will post 3.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 13th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.44%. NorthWestern’s payout ratio is 66.67%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “AMP Capital Investors Ltd Has $1.40 Million Stake in NorthWestern Corp (NWE)” was originally posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece of content on another site, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of United States & international copyright laws. The legal version of this piece of content can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/15/amp-capital-investors-ltd-has-1-40-million-stake-in-northwestern-corp-nwe.html.

About NorthWestern

NorthWestern Corporation, doing business as NorthWestern Energy, provides electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers. The company operates through Electric Operations and Natural Gas Operations segments. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and produces, stores, transmits, and distributes natural gas, as well as owns municipal franchises to provide natural gas service in the communities.

Featured Article: How Short Selling Works



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NWE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NorthWestern Corp (NYSE:NWE).

Receive News & Ratings for NorthWestern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NorthWestern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.