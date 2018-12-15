AMP Capital Investors Ltd Sells 18,344 Shares of Sealed Air Corp (SEE)

AMP Capital Investors Ltd lowered its position in Sealed Air Corp (NYSE:SEE) by 31.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 39,233 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 18,344 shares during the quarter. AMP Capital Investors Ltd’s holdings in Sealed Air were worth $1,566,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SEE. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Sealed Air by 2.4% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 54,443 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,311,000 after buying an additional 1,275 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in shares of Sealed Air by 3.4% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 45,897 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,841,000 after buying an additional 1,520 shares during the last quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Sealed Air by 9.6% in the third quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC now owns 19,130 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $768,000 after buying an additional 1,679 shares during the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The lifted its position in shares of Sealed Air by 11.9% in the third quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 20,426 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $820,000 after buying an additional 2,166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Equity Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Sealed Air by 29.4% in the second quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC now owns 10,355 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $440,000 after buying an additional 2,355 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.49% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SEE opened at $33.94 on Friday. Sealed Air Corp has a twelve month low of $30.22 and a twelve month high of $49.94. The stock has a market cap of $5.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.25.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.01. Sealed Air had a negative return on equity of 150.20% and a negative net margin of 0.87%. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Sealed Air Corp will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 21st. Investors of record on Friday, December 7th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 6th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. Sealed Air’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.36%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SEE. Bank of America raised Sealed Air from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday. ValuEngine raised Sealed Air from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 7th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Sealed Air from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. UBS Group set a $45.00 price target on Sealed Air and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Sealed Air from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.11.

Sealed Air Profile

Sealed Air Corporation provides food safety and security, and product protection solutions worldwide. The company operates through Food Care and Product Care segments. The Food Care segment offers integrated system solutions that enhance the management of contamination risk during the food and beverage production process, extend product shelf life through packaging technologies, and improve merchandising, ease-of-use, and back-of-house preparation processes to processors, retailers, and food service operators under the Cryovac Grip & Tear, Cryovac Darfresh, Cryovac Mirabella, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

