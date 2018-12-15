Amphenol Co. (APH) Shares Bought by Vanguard Group Inc

Vanguard Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) by 0.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 31,413,615 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 95,433 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc owned about 10.42% of Amphenol worth $2,953,509,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new stake in Amphenol during the 3rd quarter valued at $110,000. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. raised its position in Amphenol by 1,407.1% during the 2nd quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. now owns 1,281 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,196 shares in the last quarter. Fort L.P. bought a new stake in Amphenol during the 2nd quarter valued at $119,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Amphenol during the 2nd quarter valued at $175,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in Amphenol by 263.6% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,240 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 1,624 shares in the last quarter. 94.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, VP Richard Gu sold 2,000 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction on Friday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total value of $174,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $261,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.34% of the company’s stock.

APH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine raised Amphenol from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised Amphenol from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, October 26th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised Amphenol from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amphenol currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.17.

Shares of NYSE APH opened at $83.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market cap of $25.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.68, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.86. Amphenol Co. has a twelve month low of $80.42 and a twelve month high of $97.56.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The electronics maker reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.06. Amphenol had a return on equity of 28.57% and a net margin of 9.64%. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.83 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Amphenol Co. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 17th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 14th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.49%.

Amphenol Company Profile

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors worldwide. It operates through two segments, Interconnect Products and Assemblies, and Cable Products and Solutions. The Interconnect Products and Assemblies segment offers connector and connector systems, including fiber optic, harsh environment, high-speed, and radio frequency interconnect products, as well as antennas; power interconnect products, bus bars, and distribution systems; and other connectors.

