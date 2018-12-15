Analysts Anticipate Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (EEFT) to Announce $1.27 EPS

Brokerages expect Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) to report $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Euronet Worldwide’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.27 and the highest is $1.28. Euronet Worldwide posted earnings of $1.13 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 12.4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Euronet Worldwide will report full-year earnings of $5.48 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.48 to $5.49. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $6.82 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.70 to $6.96. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Euronet Worldwide.

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 18th. The business services provider reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.05. Euronet Worldwide had a return on equity of 24.13% and a net margin of 6.02%. The company had revenue of $714.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $709.33 million.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub downgraded Euronet Worldwide from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Euronet Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 7th. ValuEngine raised Euronet Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Euronet Worldwide from $114.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 4th. Finally, William Blair raised Euronet Worldwide from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.44.

Shares of EEFT traded down $3.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $104.79. 690,297 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 489,065. Euronet Worldwide has a 12-month low of $70.67 and a 12-month high of $121.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The company has a market capitalization of $5.56 billion, a PE ratio of 24.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.06.

In other Euronet Worldwide news, CEO Kevin J. Caponecchi sold 50,922 shares of Euronet Worldwide stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.53, for a total value of $6,086,706.66. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 97,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,686,926.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Michael J. Brown sold 25,000 shares of Euronet Worldwide stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.24, for a total value of $2,806,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,477,207 shares in the company, valued at $165,801,713.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 311,129 shares of company stock worth $35,797,906 over the last three months. 7.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc increased its position in Euronet Worldwide by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 4,324,654 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $433,417,000 after buying an additional 87,599 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Euronet Worldwide by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,324,654 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $433,417,000 after buying an additional 87,599 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in Euronet Worldwide by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,777,040 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $316,403,000 after buying an additional 264,170 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its position in Euronet Worldwide by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,015,804 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $302,244,000 after buying an additional 180,654 shares during the period. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its position in Euronet Worldwide by 77.9% in the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,238,824 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $224,375,000 after buying an additional 980,390 shares during the period.

Euronet Worldwide Company Profile

Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, retailers, service providers, and individual consumers worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Electronic Financial Transaction (EFT) Processing, epay, and Money Transfer.

