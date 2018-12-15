Analysts Anticipate FBL Financial Group (FFG) to Announce $1.21 Earnings Per Share

FBL Financial Group (NYSE:FFG) has been given an average broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the three brokers that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating.

Zacks has also given FBL Financial Group an industry rank of 106 out of 257 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised FBL Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 6th.

Shares of NYSE:FFG opened at $68.42 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.84 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. FBL Financial Group has a 12 month low of $64.00 and a 12 month high of $85.70.

FBL Financial Group (NYSE:FFG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $188.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $185.05 million. FBL Financial Group had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 26.31%. Research analysts predict that FBL Financial Group will post 4.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 14th will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 13th. FBL Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.59%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its position in shares of FBL Financial Group by 1.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 912,246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $68,646,000 after buying an additional 15,827 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in FBL Financial Group by 1.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 912,246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $68,646,000 after buying an additional 15,827 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC raised its holdings in FBL Financial Group by 4.1% during the third quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 20,562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,547,000 after buying an additional 804 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in FBL Financial Group by 21.7% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 17,425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,311,000 after buying an additional 3,110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of FBL Financial Group by 3.9% in the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 32,779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,467,000 after purchasing an additional 1,237 shares during the period. 29.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FBL Financial Group Company Profile

FBL Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, sells individual life insurance and annuity products. The Annuity segment sells various traditional annuity products that primarily consist of fixed rate and indexed annuities, and supplementary contracts. The Life Insurance segment offers whole life, term life, and universal life policies.

