Analysts Anticipate FMC Corp (FMC) to Announce $1.39 EPS

Analysts expect FMC Corp (NYSE:FMC) to post $1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for FMC’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.41 and the lowest is $1.34. FMC posted earnings per share of $1.10 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 26.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, February 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that FMC will report full-year earnings of $6.00 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.95 to $6.05. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $6.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.50 to $6.80. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover FMC.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.06. FMC had a return on equity of 26.26% and a net margin of 22.28%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. FMC’s quarterly revenue was up 60.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on FMC shares. Credit Suisse Group set a $105.00 price objective on FMC and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 3rd. ValuEngine lowered FMC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 17th. Citigroup set a $96.00 price objective on FMC and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 11th. Loop Capital started coverage on FMC in a research report on Friday, November 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $118.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Buckingham Research started coverage on FMC in a research report on Wednesday, November 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $106.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.08.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in FMC during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $125,000. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in FMC during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $139,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of FMC during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $157,000. Capital Guardian Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of FMC during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $174,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. bought a new stake in shares of FMC during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $193,000. 90.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FMC opened at $77.22 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.10. FMC has a 52-week low of $72.73 and a 52-week high of $98.70. The company has a market capitalization of $10.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.63.

FMC declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Monday, December 3rd that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the basic materials company to buy up to 9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 28th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 27th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. This is an increase from FMC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. FMC’s dividend payout ratio is 24.35%.

FMC Corporation, a diversified chemical company, provides solutions, applications, and products for the agricultural, consumer, and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, FMC Agricultural Solutions and FMC Lithium. The FMC Agricultural Solutions segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals, including insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides that are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

