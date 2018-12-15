Analysts Anticipate Genprex Inc (GNPX) Will Post Earnings of -$0.18 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Genprex Inc (NASDAQ:GNPX) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.18) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Genprex’s earnings. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Genprex will report full year earnings of ($0.56) per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($0.64) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Genprex.

Genprex (NASDAQ:GNPX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 20th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.02).

Separately, Maxim Group initiated coverage on Genprex in a report on Friday, September 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GNPX opened at $1.17 on Wednesday. Genprex has a 1 year low of $1.09 and a 1 year high of $19.45.

About Genprex

Genprex, Inc, a clinical stage gene therapy company, develops drugs to treat cancer. Its lead product candidate is Oncoprex, an active anti-cancer agent that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC). It also conducts preclinical research for developing Oncoprex to be administered with immunotherapies in NSCLC; and research into other tumor suppressor genes associated with chromosome.

