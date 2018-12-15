Analysts Anticipate Spark Therapeutics Inc (ONCE) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $32.24 Million

Brokerages expect that Spark Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ONCE) will announce sales of $32.24 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Spark Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $11.40 million and the highest is $56.10 million. Spark Therapeutics posted sales of $7.41 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 335.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Spark Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $84.72 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $62.97 million to $119.89 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $119.39 million, with estimates ranging from $72.47 million to $157.06 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Spark Therapeutics.

Spark Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.04) by ($0.22). Spark Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 127.82% and a negative return on equity of 14.18%. The business had revenue of $10.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.44 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.90) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 463.2% on a year-over-year basis.

ONCE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $103.00 price target on shares of Spark Therapeutics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 6th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Spark Therapeutics from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $48.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Friday, November 16th. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of Spark Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, September 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Spark Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 8th. Finally, Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Spark Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, October 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.35.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Spark Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $122,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in Spark Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $203,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Spark Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $268,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Spark Therapeutics by 1,045.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,253 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 2,969 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new stake in Spark Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $208,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:ONCE traded up $0.81 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $40.09. The stock had a trading volume of 330,225 shares, compared to its average volume of 598,388. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 10.36 and a current ratio of 10.71. The company has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of -5.25 and a beta of 2.25. Spark Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $35.63 and a 12-month high of $96.59.

Spark Therapeutics Company Profile

Spark Therapeutics, Inc focuses on the development of gene therapy products for patients suffering from debilitating genetic diseases. Its products include LUXTURNA (voretigene neparvovec), which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of genetic blinding conditions caused by mutations in the RPE65 gene; and SPK-CHM that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of choroideremia.

