Analysts Expect American Express (AXP) Will Announce Earnings of $1.79 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that American Express (NYSE:AXP) will report earnings of $1.79 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for American Express’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.76 to $1.84. American Express posted earnings of $1.58 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.3%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, January 17th.

On average, analysts expect that American Express will report full year earnings of $7.38 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.35 to $7.45. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $8.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.94 to $8.45. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow American Express.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 18th. The payment services company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $10.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.06 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 31.26% and a net margin of 9.51%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.50 EPS.

AXP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on American Express from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 19th. Stephens set a $131.00 price objective on American Express and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, October 20th. Barclays boosted their price objective on American Express from $113.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 19th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price objective on shares of American Express in a report on Thursday, October 18th. Finally, Bank of America set a $125.00 price objective on American Express and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $112.83.

NYSE AXP traded down $1.00 on Friday, hitting $105.70. 5,245,398 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,457,960. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. The company has a market cap of $91.15 billion, a PE ratio of 18.01, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.06. American Express has a twelve month low of $87.54 and a twelve month high of $114.55.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 4th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 3rd. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is 26.58%.

In other news, Chairman Stephen J. Squeri sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.84, for a total value of $1,298,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 209,957 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,801,934.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its stake in shares of American Express by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 5,949 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $634,000 after buying an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its stake in shares of American Express by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 191,199 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $20,361,000 after buying an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. BancorpSouth Bank boosted its position in American Express by 2.1% during the third quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 24,119 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $2,569,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in American Express by 8.3% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,407 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $682,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the period. Finally, Titus Wealth Management boosted its position in American Express by 22.5% during the second quarter. Titus Wealth Management now owns 2,722 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. 82.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products and travel-related services to consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, International Consumer and Network Services, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant Services.

